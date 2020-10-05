Kim Kardashian West says KUWTK is ending because family ‘needs a break’

Kim Kardashian West has said her family’s long-running reality TV show is coming to an end because ‘we just need a break’ (Vanessa Beecroft/PA)

Kim Kardashian West has said her family’s long-running reality TV show is coming to an end because “we just need a break”.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007 and became a cultural phenomenon, making worldwide stars out of its subjects.

It was announced last month that the show was coming to an end next year after 20 seasons.

Kardashian West, 39, said the family felt it was time to take a breather.

She told Grazia: “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get on to season two.

“Now we’re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years.

“We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

Kardashian West, who is married to rapper Kanye West, announced the reality show was ending with a social media post in September.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” she said.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The full interview and photoshoot appears in Grazia, on sale on October 6.

PA Media