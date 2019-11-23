Kim Kardashian West has revealed she was reduced to tears after her outfit for the 2013 Met Gala was mocked online.

Kim Kardashian West reveals her reaction to being mocked at 2013 Met Gala

Comedian Robin Williams was among those poking fun at the floral gown, which Kardashian West wore while she was heavily pregnant with her first child.

Williams compared the dress to his appearance in 1993 comedy Mrs Doubtfire, in which he played a recently divorced father who dresses up as a female housekeeper to stay in touch with his children.

Alongside a picture of himself in a floral outfit, Williams, who died in 2014, tweeted: “I think I wore it better!”

Kim Kardashian West attended the Met Gala in 2013 with husband Kanye West but was mocked for her outfit (PA)

In a video for Vogue, Kardashian West, 39, revisited some of her best and worst outfits, recalling the Givenchy gown she wore to accompany husband Kanye West to the 2013 Met Gala.

When she hit the red carpet, Kardashian West was the target of taunts online, with Twitter users comparing her to a sofa.

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs Doubtfire,” she said. “I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.”

The reality TV star was heavily pregnant for the event, which is one of the biggest dates in the fashion diary.

“I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh god, of course the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,” she said.

“Kanye was performing so I wasn’t actually invited, I was just Kanye’s plus one. And that was okay with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball.”

She added: “I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”

The mother-of-four said designer Riccardo Tisci chose a stretchy fabric to accommodate her pregnancy and revealed there was originally a black version of the dress.

Kardashian West said Tisci convinced her to opt for the floral version by saying: “What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.”

