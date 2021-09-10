Kim Kardashian West reveals five-year-old son Saint broke his arm

Kim Kardashian West has said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm.
The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed Saint broke his arm “in a few places” on Thursday.
She did not say how it happened.
Kardashian West, 40, shared a picture showing her pushing Saint in a wheelchair with his arm wrapped up.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today.
“I’m not ok.”
Kardashian West later shared a picture of Saint’s cast and wrote “poor baby” alongside a sad face emoji.
Saint is one of Kardashian West’s four children with estranged husband Kanye West.
They are also parents to North, eight, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.
Kardashian West filed for divorce from West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.
However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.
The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian West joined West while wearing a wedding dress.