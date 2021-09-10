| 16.1°C Dublin

Kim Kardashian West reveals five-year-old son Saint broke his arm

The reality TV star did not say how it happened.

Kim Kardashian West said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Kim Kardashian West said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West has said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm.

The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed Saint broke his arm “in a few places” on Thursday.

She did not say how it happened.

Kim Kardashian West revealed her five-year-old son Saint has broken his arm (Instagram screenshot) Expand

Close

Kim Kardashian West revealed her five-year-old son Saint has broken his arm (Instagram screenshot)

Kim Kardashian West revealed her five-year-old son Saint has broken his arm (Instagram screenshot)

Kim Kardashian West revealed her five-year-old son Saint has broken his arm (Instagram screenshot)

Kardashian West, 40, shared a picture showing her pushing Saint in a wheelchair with his arm wrapped up.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today.

“I’m not ok.”

Kardashian West later shared a picture of Saint’s cast and wrote “poor baby” alongside a sad face emoji.

Saint is one of Kardashian West’s four children with estranged husband Kanye West.

They are also parents to North, eight, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian West joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy