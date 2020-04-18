Kim Kardashian West jokes sister Kourtney ‘packs a mean punch’ on birthday

Kim Kardashian West joked her sister Kourtney “packs a mean punch” as she paid tribute to her on her 41st birthday.

The pair were recently involved in a headline-making fight, which was shown on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The sisters were seen coming to blows, with punches and kicks thrown during an expletive-filled row following a dispute over Kourtney’s workload.

During the row, Kim hinted her older sister – who has considered quitting the show for a more private life – was lazy.

However, it was clear the argument was in the past as Kardashian West shared a string of photos of the pair together over the years, writing: “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I had to find some good throwbacks to celebrate you today!

“I remember these moments so vividly. I love your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love you have for you children and for being the best big sister.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch. I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together.”

Their sister Khloe also shared her own tribute and gallery of photos on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever!

“I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.

“You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!)

“You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart.

“Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of.

“Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing.

“Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things!

“In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!”

