Kim Kardashian West criticises Instagram and Facebook over ‘the spread of hate’

Kim Kardashian West has criticised Instagram and Facebook for allowing “the spread of hate, propaganda and misinformation”.

The reality star said she would be “freezing” her accounts on the social media platforms on Wednesday and urged others to do the same.

She added that inaccurate social media posts have “a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy”.

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed,” she said.

She shared the message alongside the #StopHateForProfit hashtag, which is being widely shared by people criticising the social media companies.

Kardashian West has 188 million Instagram followers, while her Facebook page has been liked my more than 29,000,000 people.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and actor Mark Ruffalo have also posted in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has previously said it is taking steps to tackle disinformation online.

Both platforms have been contacted for comment.

PA Media