Kim Kardashian West caught her five-year-old daughter North using her make-up in an adorable video.

Kim Kardashian West caught her five-year-old daughter North using her make-up in an adorable video.

Kim Kardashian West catches North, five, using her make-up in adorable video

The reality TV star, 37, barged in on her eldest child looking in the mirror while dusting her face in blue eyeshadow.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kardashian West asked her daughter: “North, what are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around.” My bestie 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 25, 2018 at 10:27am PDT Laughing, Kardashian West added: “Stop it, hey that’s not how you put on eye shadow!”

A giggling North turns around and smiles as she shows off the blue make-up rubbed all over her face. Last week, Kardashian West, who is also parent to Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with her rapper husband Kanye West, described North as her “best friend” while wishing her a happy fifth birthday.

My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! pic.twitter.com/Di0CFRsvEU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018 In an Instagram post, she wrote: “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie!”

Press Association