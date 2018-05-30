Kim Kardashian West arrives at White House to discuss prison reform

Kim Kardashian West has been pictured at the White House ahead of talks with Donald Trump over prison reform.

The reality TV star was pictured wearing a smart black pant suit with lime green shoes as she arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The surprise meeting was first reported by Vanity Fair magazine, who said she was due to speak to President Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The talks will involve prison reform and Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who is in prison for a first-time non-violent drug offence.

Kardashian West is thought to have been involved in private discussions with Mr Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump for several months. It is believed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be joined by her lawyer and the meeting will take place in the Oval Office.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018 Following the initial reports, Kardashian West tweeted: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.” The reality TV star included an emoji symbolising praying hands, and a star, in her post.

Johnson is currently serving a life sentence in prison without parole after being convicted of drug-related charges in 1997. An online petition to grant clemency to Johnson, started by her daughter, currently has more than 250,000 signatures.

Press Association