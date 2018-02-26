Kim Kardashian shares photo of baby Chicago for the first time
Fans finally have their first proper look at baby Chicago West as proud mum Kim Kardashian shares adorable photo of her newborn on Instagram.
Kim and husband Kanye West announced the birth of baby Chicago on January 15.
The baby girl, nicknamed Chi, was born via surrogate.
Kim shared her first photo of baby Chicago on her Instagram account on Monday. In the photo, Kim is pictured cradling Chicago. The caption simply reads 'Baby Chicago'.
The celebrity couple are also parents to daughter North (four) and son Saint (two).
Last week the reality TV star told fans that Chi is "the sweetest".
In a tweet, she said the newborn "looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny but like Saint but definitely her own person".
She made her online debut with a cameo in aunt Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video which was released earlier this month.
