Fans finally have their first proper look at baby Chicago West as proud mum Kim Kardashian shares adorable photo of her newborn on Instagram.

Fans finally have their first proper look at baby Chicago West as proud mum Kim Kardashian shares adorable photo of her newborn on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian shares photo of baby Chicago for the first time

Kim and husband Kanye West announced the birth of baby Chicago on January 15.

The baby girl, nicknamed Chi, was born via surrogate. Kim shared her first photo of baby Chicago on her Instagram account on Monday. In the photo, Kim is pictured cradling Chicago. The caption simply reads 'Baby Chicago'.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

The celebrity couple are also parents to daughter North (four) and son Saint (two). Last week the reality TV star told fans that Chi is "the sweetest".

Kylie Jenner with baby Chicago and sister Kim Kardashian. Picture: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

In a tweet, she said the newborn "looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny but like Saint but definitely her own person". She made her online debut with a cameo in aunt Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video which was released earlier this month.

Online Editors