Kim Kardashian releases tribute video as celebrities dress up for Halloween

Kim Kardashian spared no effort in paying tribute to Legally Blonde for Halloween.

She faithfully recreated a famous scene from the 2001 film, adopting the role inhabited by Reese Witherspoon.

Kardashian was among many celebrities who produced weird and wonderful costumes for Halloween.

– Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star, who is training to be a lawyer, paid fitting tribute to Elle Woods, the fictional, ditsy heroine of Legally Blonde.

Dressed in a pink bikini, she faithfully recreated the Harvard video essay scene from the film.

– Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian mocked co-star Dwayne Johnson with his Halloween costume.

He recreated an unflattering outfit sported by Johnson in his younger years, with high jeans and shirt tucked in.

The pair even made a video together, arguing over the costume.

– Drake

The rapper used a simple inspiration for his costume this year.

Drake chose to dress as his own father for the festivities.

– Kylie Jenner



The reality star took a trip under the sea for her Halloween inspiration this year.

She dressed up as Ariel from Disney animated classic The Little Mermaid.

– Ellen DeGeneres



Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres channelled rapper Cardi B for her outfit this year.

She dressed up for her show as the lesser known Cardi E.

– Ariana Grande



The singer took inspiration from cult show The Twilight Zone.

She adopted a pig-face look as seen in the Eye Of The Beholder episode.

– Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden (Heart)

The hosts of the Heart breakfast show transformed into Morticia Addams and Lurch from The Addams Family for their Halloween celebrations.

– Liam Payne

The One Direction heartthrob dressed as Clark Kent and Superman for a Halloween bash.

Images shared online showed the singer dressed smartly in a suit. His shirt was open to the waist, giving a peek at the superhero costume underneath.

– Ciara and Russell Wilson



Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated Beyonce and Jay Z’s Apeshit music video for the spooky holiday.

Photos and video shared on Instagram show the couple dressed as the music superstars, with Ciara in a pale purple satin suit and Wilson in powder blue.

The pair posed in front of a picture – but whereas in the music video it was of the Mona Lisa, in the Wilsons’ snap it was of Barack and Michelle Obama.

– Geri Horner



Horner was transformed into Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders for Halloween.

The Spice Girl shared a video of herself leading a horse along, as she said in a Birmingham accent: “All right, it’s not about France or the Garrison.

“We’re all in agreement, for generations, killing a man affects the heart.

“We can change who we are but we can’t change what we want.”

“Get to work – cut him,” she adds, as the camera pans around to show some pumpkins carved for Halloween.

“No rest for you in this lifetime, maybe the next,” mutters the singer.

– Ashley Graham



Model Graham, who is expecting her first baby, dressed up as cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit in a skin-tight red latex dress.

She added purple gloves, a scarlet wig and some colourful makeup to complete the eye-catching look.

“Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.

– Rose McGowan



my Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow pic.twitter.com/pWNtDSLUE9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2019

McGowan used Halloween as an opportunity to pay tribute to Mia Farrow.

The actress tweeted a picture of herself in a nightdress and clutching a knife as she portrayed Farrow’s character from the 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby.

“My Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow,” she wrote.

– Stormi Webster



Kylie Jenner made sure her one-year-old daughter looked the part for Halloween – dressing her as her own mini-me.

Images on Instagram showed Stormi dressed in a tiny version of the outfit her mum wore to the Met Gala, complete with feather trim and purple wig.

– Jessica Biel



Biel showed her sense of humour by dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake back in his NSYNC days.

The actress wore a curly wig that resembled Timberlake’s old look, and dressed in one of his outfits from his boy band days.

Singer Timberlake transformed himself into a giant microphone to complete their Halloween look.

