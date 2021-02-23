Kim Kardashian pays tribute to father Robert following move to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wished her late father a happy birthday as she returned to Instagram after filing for divorce from Kanye West (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kim Kardashian West wished her late father a happy birthday as she returned to social media after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

The cosmetics entrepreneur and reality TV star, 40, filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Friday, signalling the end for one of the world’s most talked-about showbiz marriages.

Neither Kardashian West or rapper West have publicly directly addressed the split. They tied the knot in 2014 and have four children together.

Kardashian West returned to social media with a birthday message for Robert Kardashian, the high-profile lawyer who would have turned 77 on Monday.

“Happy Birthday Dad!” Kardashian West wrote alongside a throwback family picture.

“I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”

Robert, who represented OJ Simpson during his 1995 murder trial, died in 2003 aged 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

His other daughters also paid tribute on social media.

Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian sister, said: “Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world. I couldn’t have dreamed of any better.”

Khloe shared a short video of Robert on a golf course and said: “Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!”

Kris Jenner, the family matriarch who was married to Robert, also wished him a happy birthday while sharing throwback family pictures.

