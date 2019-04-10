Kim Kardashian opens up on marriage and plans to become a lawyer in revealing Vogue interview
Kim Kardashian has opened up on the impact of her husband's political views on her marriage, and her plans to become a lawyer, in a revealing interview with Vogue.
The 38 year old reality TV star, who is married to the US rapper Kanye West (41), told Vogue that she had to stop caring about Kanye's political views as it was causing "such an issue" in their relationship.
Speaking about Kanye's support for US President Donal Trump, she said that seeing him wear the red 'Make America Great Again' cap reduced her to tears.
“He doesn’t represent either side. But he doesn’t want to be told what he should be. It can be confusing. I get it," she said.
“The one thing that I respect so much is that he is who he is, no matter what anyone tries to tell him to do.”
“I can be sitting there crying ‘Oh, my God! Take off the red hat! Because he really is the sweetest person with the biggest heart.
“I stopped caring, though. Because I used to care so much. I was making it such an issue in our relationship. And in my life. It gave me so much anxiety.”
@KimKardashian is used to being underestimated. If the media mogul/beauty entrepreneur/soon-to-be mother of four’s next act—studying law—seems unlikely, perhaps it shouldn’t. "This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it," says @CNN commentator and activist @vanjones68. Jones brings up the Elle Woods character from @legallyblondemovies as perhaps the only archetype we have in the culture through which to understand such an unlikely turn of events. “But she’s so much deeper than that,” he says, “because the gravity of the issues she’s taking on is so tragic and all-pervasive. I think she’s going to be a singular person in American life.” In many demonstrable ways—for better or worse—@KimKardashian already is. But if she were to pass the bar, it would be the most surprising rebranding since @Barbie got woke, a case to be studied at @harvardhbs for years to come. (Indeed, she has been invited to speak at Harvard later this year “on branding and media.”) “I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me,” @KimKardashian says. Tap the link in our bio to read the full May cover story. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, written by @jonathanvanmeter, Vogue, May 2019.
Kim also revealed that Kanye has 'accepted' his bi-polar diagnosis and said they are "in a pretty good place with it now".
"It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them." she said.
The star, who has recently been vocal about abolishing the death penalty in California, also revealed she plans to sit the bar exam in 2022.
Her late father Robert Kardashian was a lawyer who famously represented OJ Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.
The full interview runs in the May edition of Vogue.
Online Editors