Kim Kardashian ‘honoured’ to have been muse for designer Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian in a Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala in New York.

Kim Kardashian has said she learnt what couture really meant from “master” French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler in a tribute following his death.

Mugler died aged 73 on Sunday January 23, a post on his official Instagram page announced.

The reality superstar joins a host of famous faces paying tribute to the designer, including Beyonce, Rita Ora and Kylie Minogue.

Read More

Kardashian (41) shared a series of images to her Instagram account of her wearing outfits designed by the Frenchman.

She wrote: “My heart breaks. There’s no-one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic!

“I am so honoured to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you.

“There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.

“I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!”

Video of the Day

In 2019, Mugler designed Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit, a body-hugging latex dress that looked like she was dripping wet.

She is quoted as telling US Vogue at the event: “This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler.

“So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.

“This is about eight months in the making.

“He envisioned me, this California girl, stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”