Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single by a US court, following the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings from rapper Kanye West.

This latest stage of the former couple’s court battle began in February when Kardashian filed papers to have her single status legally reinstated.

The reality star and entrepreneur has accused West of spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their “private family matters and co-parenting”. In her view, court documents state, West’s actions have “created emotional distress.”

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian affirmed.

In response, West’s team rejected Kardashian’s claims and declared that she would need to prove that the social media posts were made by West himself.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the documents, obtained by People, state.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Ahead of the hearing West made changes to his team of legal representatives.

West – also known as Ye – did not use divorce attorney Chris Melcher as his spokesperson.

In a statement to People, Melcher confirmed that he is no longer acting on West’s behalf. According to the outlet, lawyer Samantha Spector took over.

More to follow…