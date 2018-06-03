Kim Kardashian goes nearly nude in see-through dress - in a car park

Kim Kardashian wore a seemingly see-through shimmering dress this weekend as she stepped out at the weekend.

The 37-year-old reality TV star and influencer wore white underwear underneath the dress, and completed her outfit with an oversized blazer and matching see-through sandals.

The star posted a photo to Instagram and was walking through a parking lot in the image. Kim has had a busy social calender of late with her husband Kanye West celebrating the release of his new album YE in Wyoming on Thursday night.

Kim is also preparing to celebrate her daughter North West daughter's birthday on June 15. Meanwhile, her husband has spent months in Wyoming putting touches to his album, the follow-up to 2016's Life of Pablo, and he invited a bunch of famous faces and reporters to fly in via private jet to attend a secret listening party at a ranch outside of Jackson Hole, where an enormous tent had been erected and guests sat around a campfire to listen to his new tracks.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

Guests included Nas, Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and music manager Scooter Braun, who Kanye recently parted ways with. According to E! Online, Fabolous, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Desiigner, and Teyana Taylor were all there too, and documented their travels to the remote location, which is surrounded by mountains.

Kanye reportedly gave out merchandise marking the occasion, with caps and T-shirts bearing messages like "Wyoming" and "Kanye West album listening May 31 2018". Kim wore a bright orange top emblazoned with a sun, mountain range and "Wyoming", while Kanye wore a similar hoodie before taking it off to reveal a neon yellow top that reportedly featured the album track listing, the first song listed being Following the Light. The rapper also livestreamed the album listening party on app WAV, so fans could also enjoy the first taste of his new material, which reportedly touches on his mental health struggles, recent controversy about his "slavery was a choice" comments, and Khloe Kardashian being cheated on by basketball player Tristan Thompson when she was pregnant with their child. He also reportedly references Stormy Daniels, who claims she slept with President Donald Trump, and the sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons.

Online Editors