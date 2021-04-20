Kim Kardashian ‘freaking out’ that Irish actress Nicola Coughlan has invited her to a Bridgerton fitting

Kim Kardashian said she is “freaking out” that Irish actress Nicola Coughlan has invited her to a Bridgerton fitting.

In a Twitter conversation that many users have called ‘crazy’, the Galway actress, who plays Penelope Featherington on Netflix’s most popular show, said her family on the show was inspired by the Kardashian sisters.

She wrote: “As the world’s number one Bridgerton Stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.”

Kim, who has 69 million followers on the site, replied to the tweet: “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat!

"Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Nicola then replied to Kim’s tweet, saying that 40-year-old Kim has been a part of the Bridgerton world without even knowing.

She wrote: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?

"You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

The official Netflix Twitter even weighed in on the exchange, saying “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it” and that they’ll see what they can do to get her in on a fitting.

Many Twitter users commented on the thread saying they would love to see the Kardashian sister appear in the period drama.

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for a third and fourth series as it is currently producing the second installment of the hit show.

In keeping with Julia Quinn’s novels, the second series will tell a new romance story- that of Lord Anthony Bridgeton’s quest for love.

Set in the lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society, the first series was a major hit as Netflix estimated 82 million households tuned in to follow the Duke’s love story unfold.

Online Editors