Kim Kardashian defends sister Kylie Jenner as self-made after controversial Forbes cover

Kim Kardashian has taken aim at critics of Kylie Jenner's Forbes cover in which she is described as "self made".

Kylie was touted by the magazine as on course to becoming the world's youngest self-made billionaire, beating Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, who were previous title holders.

Jenner, at 21, runs the highly successful Kylie Cosmetics empire, which is worth $900 million.

Author Roxane Gay was among the high profile critics of the description, tweeting:"It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made. She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege.

"Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that." Others took a similar stance on the topic at hand."

Kim (37), who also made the self-made powerful women list for her KKW beauty brand, was quick to defend her younger sister, telling Refinery29 that all of her sisters are self made.

"I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made'—we are all 'self-made,'" she said.

"What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense... I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie.

"If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."

She added that none of her family members owe their success to anyone but themselves, saying not one "has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice". Matriach Kris Jenner is each other daughter's managers and pockets a 10% fee for their lucrative earnings.

"That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom," she added.

