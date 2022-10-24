Kim Kardashian condemns Kanye West for ‘violence and hateful rhetoric’: ‘I stand together with the Jewish community’

Kim Kardashian has publicly shown her support for the Jewish community amid ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic comments.

The 41-year-old business mogul issued a statement to social media on Monday, in which she condemned “hate speech” and called for the “hateful rhetoric” to end.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

The statement comes weeks after several antisemitic comments made by West led to the rapper being locked from his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Meta confirmed on 9 October.

Fashion brand Balenciaga also severed ties with the Yeezy founder, just weeks after West opened Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show.

Fashion publication Vogue has also reportedly indicated it does “not intend” to work with West again.

