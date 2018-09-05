Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House for a meeting with US president Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House for a meeting with US president Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.

Kim Kardashian at White House for meeting on criminal justice reform

A White House official spoke after TMZ reported on Kardashian’s visit to the White House.

The reality TV star held a meeting with Mr Trump three months ago (Ian West/PA)

She last visited the White House three months ago to push for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.

One week later, Mr Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after more than two decades in jail on drug charges.

Press Association