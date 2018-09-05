Style Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian at White House for meeting on criminal justice reform

The reality TV star is meeting Donald Trump for the second time in three months.

Kim Kardashian (Francis Specker/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House for a meeting with US president Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.

A White House official spoke after TMZ reported on Kardashian’s visit to the White House.

The reality TV star held a meeting with Mr Trump three months ago (Ian West/PA)

She last visited the White House three months ago to push for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.

One week later, Mr Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after more than two decades in jail on drug charges.

