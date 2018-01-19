Kim and Kanye reveal name of third child, and it has a geographical theme

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her and husband Kanye West’s third child, a daughter, is named Chicago West.

The reality TV star announced the news on social media on Friday following the child’s birth, via surrogate, on Monday morning.

Chicago West. https://t.co/3MyLwcIzTh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018 She wrote on Twitter: “Chicago West” alongside a link to her website detailing the time of birth as 12.47am on January 15. And the five-day old baby appears to already have been given a nickname by her world famous parents, with Kardashian West writing in a second tweet “North, Saint & Chi”.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018 North, four, and Saint, two, are the couple’s other children. Kardashian West then retweeted a post which said Chi was pronounced as “Shy”.

Rapper West grew up in the city of Chicago. And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s “Shy” — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) January 19, 2018 A statement earlier this week released on Kardashian West’s official website read: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.” She added that her daughter North and son Saint, who she carried herself, are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister”.

Kardashian West also revealed that the baby weighed 7lbs 6oz.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, opted for surrogacy for her third child due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

Press Association