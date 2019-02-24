Khloe Kardashian turns to Dublin hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons for support in wake of Tristan Thompson split

As Khloe Kardashian is trying to rebuild her life after splitting with boyfriend of xx years Tristan Thompson, she is turning to her most trusted confidantes, which includes her Irish hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons.

The reality tv star (34) split with Thompson last week after he allegedly cheated with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods and the fall-out has dominated the celebrity news cycle since. And while sources inside the Kardashian camp have come out in their droves - most of whom are #TeamKhloe - Fitzsimons, from Ballinteer, south county Dublin, hasn't publicly let anything slip. He has however, been showing his support to his client and friend and styled her hair in her first public appearance for a pre-arranged appearance just two days after the news broke.

Most of his feed is dominated by his work with the famous family, but this caption, "Biggest heart I know" held extra meaning given that Khloe is trying to figure out her next steps as she recovers from the break-up and focuses on being a mother to 10-month-old daughter True. The Kardashians and Jenners are famously close with their 'glam squad' and often once a creative has reached their inner circle, they never leave and enjoy all the professional and personal perks that come with working with the most photographed family in the world.

Fitzsimons styled some of the sisters for their much-hyped Calvin Klein campaign last year, he also did Kylie Jenner's hair for the Met Gala and her LOVE magazine cover and travels with Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie to work across their day-to-day looks alongside a handful of other hair and makeup professionals.

"Kourtney, Khloe and Kim are the most down-to-earth, sweetest people I’ve ever met. They’re always on time. They’re so professional, friendly and work so hard," he told Independent.ie Style in 2017. "They remember the details you told them the last time you were working with them. I'm blessed to be working with them."

Andrew, alongside Jen Atkin and Ariel Tejada are among those who also feature occasionally on E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Woods is reportedly "devastated" at being cut off by the family.

"She's devastated and can't believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast. Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologise to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The family doesn't want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

It comes after a source revealed Kylie is "very torn" on how to handle the situation with Jordyn and Tristan as the whole family want to cut her "off" now.

"The whole family is writing Jordyn off. [Kylie's been] in denial for days. She is very torn on how to handle the situation. Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it," the insider said.

Tristan was previously pictured kissing another woman when Khloe was heavily pregnant and he was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend when they met in 2016.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Online Editors