Khloe Kardashian says she may ‘never date again’

Khloe Kardashian has said she may ‘never date again’ following her split from Tristan Thompson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Khloe Kardashian has said she may “never date again” following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star, 35, split with the professional basketball player, 29, in February last year amid reports he had been unfaithful.

The former couple have a daughter together, True, who will turn two later this month. Speaking on a teaser for an upcoming episode of the family’s TV show, Kardashian told mother Kris Jenner she has no plans to find a new partner.

“I have friends that are, like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone,’ (but) I just don’t care,” she said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m focused on myself and True, and that’s just what I do.”

Kardashian added: “Who knows? Maybe I’ll never date again.”

Jenner, 64, appeared shocked by the news and said she felt “a little sad” for her daughter because she “wants her to live her best life”.

Jenner, the “momager” of the Kardashian-Jenner family, advised her daughter to freeze her eggs in case she wants another child.

Kardashian admitted being frustrated at being pressured to date.

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single,” she said.

“Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians series 18 airs on E! in the UK.

PA Media