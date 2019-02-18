Khloe Kardashian has hit back at trolls who questioned how she can care for her baby with her long nails, saying she manages “just fine”.

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at trolls who questioned how she can care for her baby with her long nails, saying she manages “just fine”.

Khloe Kardashian responds to trolls who tried to shame her over her nails

The US reality TV star was criticised after she posted a picture of her long red nails on Instagram, with people suggesting she was “more into her nails than her baby” and asking questions such as: “How do you change a nappy without gouging out some skin?”

However, Kardashian has now replied in a post on Twitter, saying she has no trouble taking care of 10-month-old True.

It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 18, 2019

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” she said.

“Trust me, I manage just fine.

“The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby.

“There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope.”

“Happy Monday to you,” she added.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed her daughter in April 2018,

Press Association