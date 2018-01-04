Khloe Kardashian opens up for the first time about expecting her first child: 'Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat'

Khloe Kardashian has opened up for the first time about her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend of over one year Tristan Thompson (26) and dished some details on The Ellen Show since confirming the baby news last month.

Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Instagram

"At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable," she said. "I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now." "I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible."

And while she's been keeping up her fitness regime so far, she's feeling the changes in her body. "The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking," she said. After months of speculation about her pregnancy, Khloe finally confirmed the news via a heartfelt Instagram post in December and said she enjoyed keeping that time private with her family.

Khloe Kardashian revealed the news on Instagram

"I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me. I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long it’s just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so," she explained. Tristan has a son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, who gave birth in December 2016, as the couple had split by the time their son was born and Tristan was two months into his relationship with Khloe at that time. The tv personality said her other half has been a dream in supporting her throughout her pregnancy.

"[He’s] such a good dad," she gushed. "He’s so great just during pregnancy and he makes me more excited too. I’m excited." Khloe, who divorced ex Lamar Odom in 2016 years after seven years of marriage (the couple famously wed after knowing each other for just one month), said she's in no rush to walk up the aisle and is instead focusing all her energies on motherhood.

"We’re not in any rush for that," she added. "As you know I’ve rushed quite a few things before,” Kardashian added, subtly referring to her ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she married just one month after they met in 2009.

"Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What’s meant to be will be."

