Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognisable in ‘natural’ curly hair photos

Khloe Kardashian looks almost unrecognisable in photos she shared of her natural hair texture online.

The 37-year-old reality star, who was recently spotted alongside her ex Tristan Thompson, posted the pictures in purple gym clothes to her Instagram page. Her her normally slick, straight locks were instead left in natural beach curls.

The mother to True Thompson (3) said that this is her natural hair texture which she has been taming for years to play the part of a glamour queen.

She said she had been straightening her hair for the past 20 years but when Covid hit, she stopped doing this.

She captioned the post: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)."

Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson were spotted together again earlier this week as they left a special screening with their daughter True.

The Good American designer and the 30-year-old basketball star walked in step as they left the showing of Paw Patrol, which Kim Kardashian has a voice role in, in Calabasas, California.

Then on Friday, the athlete left heart emojis on Khloe's Instagram page where her hair was worn in natural curls.