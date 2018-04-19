Khloe Kardashian 'living alone with baby True after kicking boyfriend Tristan Thompson out amid cheating scandal'

Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson is "hanging by a thread" after videos of him allegedly kissing him three other women were leaked days before she gave birth.

The 33-year-old, who gave birth last week, is spending time at her boyfriend's Cleveland, Ohio home with their newborn daughter and has reportedly kicked him out of the house as she figures out her next move. And it might be a literal one - True isn't cleared for travel yet, but it's believed that once she is, both will be on a private jet out of there and straight back to her Los Angeles home, where the Kardashian/Jenner clan is based and she has a wide support network.

A source told E! News that she is "a bit traumatised" the cheating scandal and the final days of her pregnancy, but is focusing on raising her daughter and putting her relationship with Tristan to the side. "True has not been cleared for travel and Khloe doesn't want to risk anything," the insider said. "She is fine staying put in Cleveland for now and is focused on adjusting to having a newborn baby. Khloe has been talking about how she wants to get back to L.A. as soon as possible, but it's a process and is not happening for a while."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Her sisters Kim and Kourtney have been spotted in the city visiting, as has fellow new mother Kylie Jenner. "Khloe and Tristan don't have much to do with each other. She's very angry with him and rightfully so," the insider shares. "At the same time she does want her daughter to spend time with her dad. So she isn't denying him that chance. But she is cold with Tristan and keeping contact to a minimum. Tristan doesn't think Khloe will ever forgive him, but that's yet to be determined."

On Wednesday, the reality star said she has been relying on her sisters, who have seven children between them, for motherly advice. "[My sisters are] all such phenomenal moms. Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers. I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me," she wrote on her website.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"Even though I’m not big on taking advice - I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines - it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much."

Photo: Instagram/ @Khloe Kardashian

Online Editors