Khloe Kardashian: I’m finally getting my mojo back after baby

Khloe Kardashian has said she is finally getting her “mojo” back 10 months after having her baby.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed daughter True in April 2018, amid rumours her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of her dramatic new hair cut, Kardashian said: “Im addicted to my short hair! I asked Andrew to cut a few more inches off i love this length!!”

She added: “I love my glam!! 10 months after giving birth and I’m finally feeling like I’m getting my mojo back!

“Woooo wooo.”

The star recently said 2018 had been a challenging year.

Last month she shared a video montage of pictures from the year, writing on Instagram: “2018 was a roller coaster of emotions.

“My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again.”

She added that True was her “greatest blessing- my greatest gift”.

