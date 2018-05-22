Khloe Kardashian hits back at critics who say she's 'focusing too much' on the gym after giving birth

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star welcomed her little girl True into the world earlier this month and has been hitting the gym hard to get her figure back.

She shared on Snapchat: "The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired. It’s much more difficult than you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up. What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do.

"I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right."