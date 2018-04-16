Style Celebrity News

Monday 16 April 2018

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her baby daughter's name

KHLOE Kardashian has played her cards close to her chest when it comes to her newborn daughter but the first-time mum has just revealed her baby's name.

Her baby daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson is the latest addition to the expanding new generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - and has been called True by her delighted parents.

Writing on her social media the reality star said their daughter has "completely stolen our hearts".

She wrote: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Khloe, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

Khloe’s baby is the third for the Kardashians and the Jenners this year.

Kylie welcomed her first child, Stormi, in February, and Kim and husband Kanye West had their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

Kim, Khloe and Kylie Kardashian held a baby shower for their sister

