Khloe Kardashian has revealed her baby daughter's name
KHLOE Kardashian has played her cards close to her chest when it comes to her newborn daughter but the first-time mum has just revealed her baby's name.
Her baby daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson is the latest addition to the expanding new generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan - and has been called True by her delighted parents.
Writing on her social media the reality star said their daughter has "completely stolen our hearts".
She wrote: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018
Khloe, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.
Khloe’s baby is the third for the Kardashians and the Jenners this year.
Kylie welcomed her first child, Stormi, in February, and Kim and husband Kanye West had their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January.
Online Editors