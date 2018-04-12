Khloe Kardashian 'gives birth' amid drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly given birth just days after allegations of cheating against her boyfriend Tristan Thompson emerged.

Khloe gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ. The gossip site reports that Tristan was there as were her sisters Kourtney and Kim, mum Kris, and Khloe's best friend Malika.

Photo: Instagram/ @Khloe Kardashian

The news comes hours after Tristan, the father of her baby, was booed at a basketball game as his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the New York Knicks. Videos emerged on Tuesday, which apparently showed the sportsman being unfaithful as recently as last weekend.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

The 27-year-old NBA star is seen in a video clip getting cosy with a pretty brunette at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in Manhattan, over the weekend, DailyMail.com reports. The video clip shows Tristan - wearing a hooded jacket - chatting to the woman before he seemingly leans in for a kiss, according to the woman who captured the footage.

She said: "I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. "They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.

"They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. "Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, 'That's Tristan Thompson'. I have seen him on TV."

The unnamed source admitted to being shocked by what she witnessed.

She confessed: "I love the Kardashians and I think it's devastating. I really did believe he was a good guy.

"I feel so bad for Khloe now because she is pregnant and I want her to know but at the same time I don't. I don't think their fans will like what they see." Meanwhile, TMZ has accused Tristan of cheating on Khloe with two other women back in October.

The gossip website published a surveillance video from a bar in Washington DC, in which it's claimed Tristan is seen locking lips with one of the women and exchanging flirty touches with the other.

Online Editors