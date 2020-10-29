Khloe Kardashian details ‘really bad’ experience following coronavirus diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year.

The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with the illness, with symptoms including vomiting, shaking and a severe headache.

She announced the diagnosis in a teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

KhloÃ© had been stuck in her room quarantining before she got her results. Now, hear her reaction when she first realized she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of #KUWTK is Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/dvizQEH9VQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 28, 2020

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Kardashian said in a hoarse voice. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The mother-of-one said she suffered from hot and cold flushes as well as a painful cough.

She said: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

The teaser opened with the star’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, anxiously awaiting the results of her younger sibling’s coronavirus test results.

Kardashian West said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, detailed her attempts to find a doctor for her daughter.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end next year after 20 seasons.

PA Media