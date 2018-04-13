Khloe Kardashian is "consumed with love" for her newborn baby - and "isn't mad" at Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is "consumed with love" for her newborn baby - and "isn't mad" at Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian 'consumed with love' for her newborn baby - is being the 'bigger person' following Tristan cheating claims

The 33-year-old reality TV star is "so incredibly happy" to have welcomed her baby daughter into the world in the early hours of Thursday morning with her professional basketball player boyfriend, who was this week caught up in an alleged cheating scandal after a video seemed to show him kissing another girl.

A Kardashian family source said: "Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl - she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters. "She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Despite the allegations surrounding Tristan - who has 16-month-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig - Khloe is said to just be concentrating on being a mother for the first time. The source added to PEOPLE magazine: "She's basically already forgiven him.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn't lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on." Tristan was at the birth of their daughter after his team, Cleveland Cavaliers, released him from playing to attend the occasion, and Khloe is said to be being the "bigger person" following the claims.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

A source explained: "Tristan was there for the birth. He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible. "Everyone is focused on what's best for their baby girl. Khloe is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby." Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is feeling "blessed" following the birth of her latest grandchild.

The 62-year-old showbiz matriarch has confirmed her daughter Khloe Kardashian has given birth after taking to her Instagram account to repost a 26-second video of her daughter Kendall Jenner saying "baby" over and over again.

Kris quoted W magazine's message and wrote: "BLESSED!!! #Repost @wmag ・・・

When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan. (sic)"

Online Editors