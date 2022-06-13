Kevin Spacey formally charged with four sexual assaults ahead of UK court appearance this week

American actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, UK police have said.

Spacey (62) has also been charged by the Metropolitan Police with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his performances in the 1995 crime thriller The Usual Suspects and the 1999 drama American Beauty, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday this week.

He was also the artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

