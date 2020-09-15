Kevin Kilbane and wife Brianne Delcourt are expecting their first baby

The former Republic of Ireland soccer player and the Dancing on Ice star revealed that they are expecting their first child together, a week after getting married in Delcourt's home country Canada.

The couple met on ITV's Dancing on Ice and began a whirlwind romance which saw them get engaged after just four months together.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the couple revealed that Brianne is five months pregnant.

"I actually couldn't be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way," said Kilbane.

"Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step," he added.

"It was initially surprising because it came at a crazy time when there was already a lot going on, but we were planning it - we just didn’t realise it would happen so quick."

Kilbane proposed to Delcourt at a restaurant after they were eliminated from Dancing on Ice.

This will be Kilbane's third child as he is a father to two girls, Elsie and Isla, while Brianne also has a daughter, Gracie Isabella.

