Kerry Katona says she sometimes uses Google to remember who she has been married to

Bryan McFadden’s ex Kerry Katona has revealed how she sometime has to turn to Google to remember who she has been married to.

Kerry, who was married to former Westlife singer Brian from January 2002 until December 2006, has been divorced three times.

She is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney, but still has to ask her various kids who their dads are.

The 41-year-old told The Jay Hutton Show: "I had this big, massive jukebox off Brian, my first husband...

"I have to Google it half the time because I can't remember who I've been married to. I look at my kids and I go 'who do you belong to?' It's dead funny, the kids love it."

Opening up about her decision to join OnlyFans just before the first lockdown, former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry confessed she was so broke she had to sell the treasured possession from first husband Brian

"So I had this jukebox that Brian McFadden bought me as a wedding present and it's gone everywhere with me. It's got all my old music in there, my Rod Stewart...

“But I couldn't afford to pay the rent. And it's about £16k that jukebox... I had to sell it for £1,900."

Kerry and Brian share daughters Lilly-Sue, 19, and 20-year-old Molly.

Less than a year after her divorce from Brian was finalised, Kerry married taxi driver Mark Croft in February 2007.