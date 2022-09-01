Kerry Katona says she has been banned from TikTok for posting video of her bum

Kerry Katona says she has been banned from TikTok for life after she posted a video of her bum.

The former Atomic Kitten star said she believes she was barred from the video sharing platform because her content was reportedly classed as “sexual harassment”.

“I've been banned for life on TikTok,” she told The Sun. “I think it was because I put a clip of my bum.

“I don't know the rules to be honest but I think they classed it as sexual harassment.'

TikTok declined to comment when approached by MailOnline.

Kerry recently took to Instagram to share a revealing snap of herself decked out on the lawn in just a lacy pale blue lingerie set.

The 41-year-old sprawled in a seductive pose as she promoted her OnlyFans page which she captioned: "A girl should be two things: who and what she wants – Coco Chanel”.

Fans have flooded her post with compliments with one declaring her “Stunningly gorgeous”.

Another said: "Looking fabulous Kerry”, while one other asked: "Any tips as you look amazing."

Earlier this month, Kerry, who is closing in on her 42nd birthday, had compared herself to a “swollen beach whale” after “putting on a load of weight” on holiday.

The mother of five had taken to social media to discuss the snaps of herself on holiday in Marbella.

In a video, she shared: "I was like, ‘Oh my God, is that a whale? No! It was Kerry!’. It’s alright though. It’s all good. I’ve got a big bum. But can you see? It’s like my body’s swollen. It’s like you need to get a pin and go ‘pop’."

Responding to a fan who told her to embrace her body, Kerry said: "I am embracing my body! I am very open and honest with my kids.

"I’ve had surgery. Why lie to them? But I’m a 41-year-old woman. I’m entitled to do what I want to do after having five kids. And I’m very open and honest with my kids and hopefully, everything that I’ve had done will put them off for life!

“But I'm not going to hide away what I’ve done!”

"Yes, I look huge. It’s not healthy, it’s not good. I need to get in the gym when I get home,” she continued.

Adding: “I’ve definitely got body issues. I love my food. I think that’s the problem. I love it so much.

“So there we go,” she said, adding “My body’s just swollen. It is what it is, isn’t it people?"

She finished by adding that her fiancé Ryan Mahoney loves her no matter what size she is.

Katona recently opened up about her heartbreak after her teenage daughter told her that she “didn’t want to be here anymore.”

The Atomic Kitten singer told of her 15-year-old daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety in her column for New! Magazine.

In the column, Kerry referenced model Christine McGuiness’ daughter Penelope, who told her parents that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts while at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kerry was inspired to get candid about her own child’s struggles.

“I don't think the pandemic had that much of an effect on my children in that sense, but Heidi suffers with anxiety and a lack of self-confidence in general,” she wrote.

“And she has got to a point where she's spoken like that. She once sat on her bed and told me she didn't want to be here anymore.”

She added: “It broke my heart and I cried my eyes out.”

Kerry shares Heidi and her brother Maxwell (14) with her ex-husband Mark Croft, to who she was married between 2007 and 2011.

She is also mum to Molly (20) and Lilly-Sue (19), who she shares with her first husband Brian McFadden, as well as eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge, whose father is the late rugby player George Kay.

In June, the former Atomic Kitten singer returned to the subscription site, OnlyFans, known for its adult content, which allows users to share images with followers from behind a paywall. She shared a new show reel for OnlyFans after having breast reduction surgery the previous month.

Kerry previously revealed that she made her first £1 million on the site after being declared bankrupt in 2008. She said: "People are quick to say, ‘she’s desperate’ if I get out a bit of nipple, but I’ve made my first million since bankruptcy and I’m so, so proud.

“If it wasn’t for OnlyFans I wouldn’t have had money to invest in myself and in making more companies. What p***es me off is when you get Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut moaning and groaning in sex scenes.”