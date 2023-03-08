| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Kerry Katona flaunts €200,000 lime-green Lamborghini as she drives around her local village

The former Atomic Kitten star bought the supercar last year

Katona posing beside her Lamborghini last year Expand

Close

Katona posing beside her Lamborghini last year

Katona posing beside her Lamborghini last year

Katona posing beside her Lamborghini last year

Neasa Cumiskey

Kerry Katona travelled to the nail salon in style this week as she paraded her €225,000 Lamborghini Urus V8 around her neighbourhood.

The former Atomic Kitten star bought the lime green car last year and has been spotted driving it around Cheshire while running errands over the past few months.

Most Watched

Privacy