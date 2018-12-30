Kensington Palace denies Kate Middleton's personal stylist - and secret fashion weapon - is leaving her post

While a number of top aides have left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's service in recent months, speculation began mounting that Kate Middleton and Prince William were also beginning to lose staff. After Buckingham Palace announced the recipients of next year's Royal Victorian Order (MVO), Natasha Archer, Kate's long-time stylist was on the list, causing a flurry of speculation that she will be leaving her post as the honour is usually reserved for former staff.

But Archer, who is married to the royal photographer for Getty Images, is simply on maternity leave after giving birth to their first child, a baby Theo, earlier this month. Kensington Palace emphatically denied the suggestion by labelling it "totally made up" to the Mail Online. Archer began working for the British royal family in 2007, starting out as a personal assistant for Kate and is now credited as being behind the Duchess of Cambridge's flawless personal style.

She has become an integral part of the Cambridges behind the scenes team and is often seen carrying bags of clothing on royal tours abroad and most famously, she has helped Kate with her welcome-to-the-world look on the steps of the Lindo Wing after giving birth to her three children Prince George (five), Princess Charlotte (three) and Prince Louis (eight months).

Boodles Boxing Ball in aid of The Gordon Ramsay Foundation, Grosvenor House, London. Christopher Jackson & Natasha Archer. Photo Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Online Editors