Kendall Jenner took a break from modelling over mental health fears

Kendall Jenner has revealed she took a break from the catwalk because she was on the “verge of a mental breakdown”.

The 22-year-old supermodel told Love Magazine she stayed away from fashion shows in Europe and New York City in 2017 due to concerns over her mental health.

She said: “Last season I didn’t do any shows. Just ‘cause I was working in LA and I was like ‘Oof, I can’t right now – I’m gonna go crazy’. I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

Jenner returned to the catwalk in June this year for Versace in Milan.

She is part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family along with her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie.

The siblings boast enormous social media followings and a reality TV series – Keeping Up With The Kardashians – centred on their lives.

Jenner said she was “blessed” with her life but admitted she was sometimes overcome by the fame.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has opened up on her mental health struggles (PA Wire/PA Images)

She said: “I feel very, very blessed and I think that I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn’t change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like it is right now.”

This is not the first time Jenner has opened up on her mental health struggles. In April last year she told Harper’s Bazaar she suffered from panic attacks.

She said: “They wake me up from my sleep, and I need to stand up and I pace and I’m freaking out and crying. I don’t feel normal and I like to feel as normal as I can.”

