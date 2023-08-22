Kendall Jenner models on horseback for Stella McCartney’s winter campaign

Model Kendall Jenner has been announced as the face of the winter fashion campaign Horse Power by fashion designer Stella McCartney (PA)

On Tuesday, a photograph was posted to the official Stella McCartney Instagram page revealing that Jenner, 27, will star in the collection.

The image showed the model on horseback, wearing nothing but a pair of thigh-high animal print boots with a matching bag.

McCartney, 51, said on her website: “I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do.

“Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.

“Capturing this connection brings Horse Power to life, both through the fashion and the vision.”

The campaign was shot by Harley Weir in the Camargue salt flats of France amongst the region’s white ponies.

Horse Power is said to celebrate an inherent love and deep respect for animals, with the horse power theme forming the basis of the collection.

Stella McCartney after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (PA)

Fashion items from the collection, currently displayed on the Stella McCartney website, include an Appaloosa pony jacquard knit cape jumper for £1,150 and Skyla Appaloosa print velvet chunky platform ankle boots for £715.

The winter collection also celebrates the relationships between mothers, sisters and daughters, which is why prints from the fashion designer’s mother and sister – Linda McCartney and Mary McCartney, are also featured.

Eco-friendly designs include s-wave bags crafted from apple waste and riding boots made using grape waste, with other items made from the fungi mycelium and Mirum – used as a cruelty-free alternative to animal leather.

McCartney, whose famous father is The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, was made a CBE at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

The fashion designer has championed a vegan lifestyle and sustainable design since the beginning of her career.

Jenner, sister of American socialite Kim Kardashian, has modelled for the likes of Victoria’s Secret and Burberry and in 2018 was named the year’s highest-paid model by Forbes.