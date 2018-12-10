Style Celebrity News

Monday 10 December 2018

Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination at Fashion Awards

The awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kendall Jenner (PA)
Kendall Jenner (PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Kendall Jenner commanded attention as she arrived at the Fashion Awards in London in a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked breathtaking in the floor-length gold dress, which left one of her legs bare.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159812
Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

The stunning gown was made of a filmy, semi-sheer material which barely concealed Jenner’s assets.

She was joined by several fellow models at the glitzy event.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159829
Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Catwalk queen Alek Wek’s dress also turned heads, as it featured a huge pink bow that trailed behind her down the red carpet.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159586
Alek Wek (Ian West/PA)

Jerry Hall was accompanied by daughter Elizabeth Jagger.

Hall was smart in black while Jagger stood out in a red dress.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159853
Elizabeth Jagger and Jerry Hall (Ian West/PA)

There as another mother-daughter combo on the carpet, as Cindy Crawford was joined by daughter Kaia Gerber, one of the models of the moment.

Crawford was picture perfect in an elegant off-the-shoulder black dress, while Gerber dazzled in a black and silver number that featured cut outs over the arms and bodice.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159327
Cindy Crawford (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159273
Kaia Gerber (Ian West/PA)

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham wore a black outfit with her hair up to show off the interesting neckline.

She walked the red carpet with husband David and their oldest son Brooklyn.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240160197
Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

The event attracted stars from the music and acting worlds as well as those from the world of fashion.

Rita Ora was less flashy than usual in a sophisticated red and black patterned suit, while fellow singer Paloma Faith stood out in a frothy pink concoction with plenty of layers.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240160069
Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240160038
Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

Actress Carey Mulligan was serene in a white dress with black spots and Rosamund Pike was stylish in a long black jacket.

ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240159946
Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_fbec158d-f4dd-4e98-ba4b-659e261ff842_embedded240160017
Rosamund Pike (Ian West/PA)

