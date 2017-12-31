Kendall Jenner dismisses pregnancy rumours

Fans started to question if the model and reality star, 22, was expecting after she shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing a skin-tight polka dot dress that some thought revealed a swollen stomach.

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Her followers flooded her comments section with inquiries about whether she is pregnant but Jenner responded to fans on Twitter, writing: “I just like bagels ok!!!”

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

Jenner’s step-sister, Khloe Kardashian, has confirmed she is six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while her other step-sister, Kim Kardashian West, is expecting a third child in the new year, via surrogate.