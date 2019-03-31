Kendall Jenner breaks silence on that promotional post for doomed Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner has said she did not know much about Fyre Festival when she was paid thousands of dollars for an Instagram post to promote the ill-fated event.

The model was among the most high-profile stars to plug the failed music festival, where guests were promised luxury accommodation and deluxe food on an island in the Bahamas.

When they turned up they were told to sleep in tents used for disaster relief and offered meals of cheese slices on bread and their luggage thrown into a dark car park.

She was reportedly paid 250,000 dollars for the promotional post but has said she was not part of the event, which has been the subject of two different documentaries.

Billy McFarland, who spearheaded the festival, is serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud and bank fraud

Jenner told the New York Times: “You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk.

“I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will.”

Even when she trusts her collaborators “you never really know what’s going to happen”, she said.

Jenner’s sister Kylie has also addressed another controversy that has enveloped the famous family, saying she was “thrown back” when she realised her cosmetics company had slashed the price of a product inspired by her best friend Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson scandal.

Woods was accused of kissing Thompson, a professional basketball player and the father of Kylie’s niece.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods is alleged to have cheated with Tristan Thompson (Ian West/PA)

He was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time of the alleged incident. Shortly afterwards the price of a Jordy lip kit on Kylie’s Cosmetics dropped from £20 to £10.

However, Kylie, 21, said to be the world’s youngest billionaire thanks to her make-up business, said she had no idea about the price cut.

She told the newspaper: “That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back.

“Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Fans had speculated the move was revenge for Woods’s alleged betrayal.

The fallout from the controversy over Thompson, who is the father of Khloe’s daughter True, was caught on camera for the family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, a tearful Khloe is seen screaming that her family has been ruined by the alleged affair.

Press Association