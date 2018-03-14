Style Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner addresses gay rumours: 'I have literally nothing to hide'

The model said she has been deliberately low-profile about her relationships.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
Laura Harding, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Kendall Jenner has addressed rumours about her sexuality, confirming that she is straight and attributing the speculation to the fact she is “low-key with guys”.

The model, who is reportedly in a relationship with basketball player Blake Griffin, said she believes she has a “male energy”.

Asked why reports on the internet have persisted, she told US Vogue: “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’

“So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy.

“I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”

She added: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!

“I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.

“Also, I know I have kind of a male energy. But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy.

“I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

Discussing the year following the election of Donald Trump, Jenner told the magazine: “It’s very unmotivating. There are things happening that are just so horrible that it makes you not want to participate in anything.

“I’ve had days lately where I just want to sit in my bed and do nothing. It makes you scared to go out. It’s a complete nightmare. And I wish I had the power to fix it all.”

She also addressed the string of allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against high-profile men, most recently in the fashion world, saying: “Luckily, I haven’t been put into a situation like that ever in my life.

“I’ve heard about it for so long, I get it. I can try and understand it.

“But that being said, I think that it’s so powerful that, in a time that’s so shitty, for lack of a better word, it’s just really cool and empowering to see a bunch of women come together and say we’re not going to stand for this — we’re not taking it lightly; we are going full force. That’s what I find so inspiring.”

