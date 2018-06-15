Style Celebrity News

Friday 15 June 2018

'Keep the divorce rumours coming...it's never happening' - Jada Pinkett Smith on her marriage

Actrors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Jada Pinkett Smith at "Girls Trip" Atlanta special screening at SCADshow on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Will Smith (L) and his wife actress Jada Pinkett (R) arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York on 09 September, 1999. AFP PHOTO Henny Ray ABRAMS
Will Smith (R) and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith arrive for the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Columbia Pictures screening of Concussion at Regency Village Theatre on November 23, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ
Actors Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" at the Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros "Focus," February 24, 2015 at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK
Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite" Show on December 6, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith watch Laila Ali, daughter of former professional boxer Muhammad Ali, knocking out her opponent Marjorie Jones June 15, 2000 in the first round at the Universal Amphitheater, Universal City, CA. (Photo by Dan Callister/Online USA
Jada Pinkett Smith attends "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite" Show on December 6, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(L to R) Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith arrive at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jada Pinkett Smith will “never” divorce her husband Will Smith.

The 46-year-old actress has been married to the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ star - with whom she has 19-year-old son Jaden and 17-year-old daughter Willow - for over 20 years, and says that whilst split rumours may frequently circle the pair, they’re not even remotely close to ever calling it quits.

She said: "I'm just, like, keep [the divorce rumours] coming. Here’s the thing about Will and I - [we] are family. That is never going down. It’s just not. Ever.

“We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

Will Smith (R) and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
And the ‘Girls Trip’ star is set to open up about her “unique partnership” with her 49-year-old spouse in greater detail on the next season of her recently renewed Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’, as she has revealed the star will be joining her for an episode.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of radio show ‘Sway’s Universe’, Jada said: "Will wanted to do the first 10. I was like, 'Listen, I'm gonna get to you.’ We’re probably going to talk about the very unique partnership we have.”

Her comments come after she previously gushed over Will - who also has 25-year-old son Trey from his previous marriage - as she praised the “pure” love the pair have for one another.

She said: "We have a very, very, very, unique partnership. And it's really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are ... through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he's learning to do the same."

Will Smith (L) and his wife actress Jada Pinkett (R) arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York on 09 September, 1999. AFP PHOTO Henny Ray ABRAMS
Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend
