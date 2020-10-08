Katy Perry returns to American Idol after giving birth to baby daughter

Katy Perry welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom in August (Ian West/PA)

Katy Perry has returned to the set of American Idol for the first time since giving birth.

The Smile singer, 35, welcomed her first child with actor Orlando Bloom in August.

Perry wore a distinctive black and white puffed sleeve ensemble, complete with matching wide-brimmed hat, as she was reunited with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest.

The judges will now sit at separate tables, rather than at one long table, to allow for social distancing.

Seacrest gave fans a look behind the scenes at the auditions as he showed how the show is using social distancing in an online video.

He wrote: “The road to Hollywood is 6 ft longer this season. Our search begins… again!”

Perry, who released her latest album just days after giving birth, has previously spoken about her experience of returning to work as a new mother.

She wrote on Twitter: “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job.

“Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.

“Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!”

