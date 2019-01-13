Style Celebrity News

Katy Perry pens sweet birthday message to boyfriend Orlando Bloom

The singer wrote the message on Instagram on Bloom’s 42nd birthday.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been romantically linked since 2016 (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Katy Perry made a rare public statement about her boyfriend Orlando Bloom on the actor’s birthday.

The Roar singer called Bloom the “kindest and cutest man” she had spent time with as he celebrated his 42nd birthday on January 13.

Sharing a picture of the British actor on her Instagram, US star Perry wrote: “Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with.”

She added some heart emojis.

Perry, 34, and Bloom have been romantically linked since 2016, but do not often discuss their relationship publicly.

