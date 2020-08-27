Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said they are “floating with love and wonder” following the birth of their first child together (Peter yrne/PA)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said they are “floating with love and wonder” following the birth of their first child together.

The couple have welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and announced the news through Unicef. Both singer Perry, 35, and actor Bloom, 43, are goodwill ambassadors for the charity.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in statement, alongside a black and white picture of them holding Daisy’s tiny hand.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The couple said they have set up a donation page to mark Daisy’s birth, with the money going towards new mothers and their children.

The couple added: “By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity.”

Earlier this month Perry, who is set to release her new album Smile on Friday, described being pregnant during a pandemic as an “emotional rollercoaster”.

US singer Perry and British Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom are engaged and have been dating since 2016.

Perry, whose hits include Firework, Roar and California Gurls, announced she was pregnant in March, revealing the news in the music video for her single Never Worn White.

A month later, she revealed they were expecting a girl.

Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, and they have a son, nine-year-old Flynn.

PA Media