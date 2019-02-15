Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘confirm’ Valentine's Day engagement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have appeared to confirm reports they got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

The singer and actor shared the same image of themselves on Instagram, posing together with a large jewel-encrusted ring on Perry’s finger.

In the close-up image, Perry’s pink jewel is set against the backdrop of red heart-shaped balloons.

Perry wrote “full bloom” in the caption alongside her image.

Bloom simply wrote: “Lifetimes.”

Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, have been romantically linked since 2016 but do not often discuss their relationship publicly.

The American singer was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand, tying the knot in October 2010 but splitting 14 months later.

Bloom, from Canterbury in Kent, is best known for turns in the Lord Of The Rings film trilogy and Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Representatives of Perry and Bloom and have been contacted for comment.

Press Association