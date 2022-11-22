Katie Price splits from fiancé Carl Woods as he publicly accuses her of cheating

Katie Price’s fiancé has announced the end of their two-year relationship with a public accusation of cheating.

Carl Woods (34) took to Instagram to confirm their split, saying: “There is no easy way to say this and it's quite embarrassing to be honest. I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me.

"She's admitted cheating on me. So yeah, that's the end of that I guess.

"I'm just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that's done,” the car dealer said in a video message to followers.

Hours before Carl took to his social media, the police were reportedly called to their home following a row.

The Sun said that Katie “feared for the safety of her and her children,” according to a source – though no arrests were made.

It is believed Sussex Police were alerted to a clash between the pair just after 9pm.

In a statement, the force said: "We responded to a report of a domestic incident. Officers attended to conduct a welfare check. Enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this stage."

A source told The Sun that the cause of the split were text messages.

They said: "Carl was furious after discovering texts from another man on Katie's phone. He's demanded Katie return her engagement ring but she's having none of it, and hasn't even apologised,”

Katie and Carl got engaged last April and have been open about their attempts to have a baby together, though rumours of a rocky relationship have long followed the couple.

Their on-off time together featured many break-ups and make-ups, though Katie remained committed to making it work.

In April, Carl again accused his fiancé of infidelity.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man. He lashed out in a series of texts and accused her of lying to him and using her pals to hide the phone number of the man he thinks she’s been seeing.

“He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough. He feels he can no longer trust her and it’s the end of the road.”

Katie is mum to Harvey, 19, with former footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with third husband Kieran Hayler.