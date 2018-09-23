Katie Price checks into rehab suffering from post- traumatic stress disorder

The 40-year-old presenter has agreed to seek help at The Priory after her family urged her to do something about her wild behaviour and, following a consultation on Wednesday, she will start a 28-day treatment programme tomorrow, though she won't be staying overnight at the facility.

Her mother Amy - who has a terminal lung condition - said: "Kate has been her own worst enemy and behaved like an idiot at times but she has been tearing herself apart for years.

"To see what Katie is going through and how she has been treated hurts me and my family.

"No mum or dad wants to see their child treated like this, watch as they crumble, and feel powerless to help. It's unbearable.

"She is constantly judged on her kids, her home, work, financial situation, the way she looks, how she dresses and what she does.

"No person can take this kind of pressure and not succumb to it.

"Of course she has put herself in the public eye but she has been dealing with endless attack as well as my illness."

Katie - who has children Harvey, 16, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny with third spouse Kieran Hayler - has been put on a curfew but can go home in the evenings, has had her phone confiscated and has been banned from social media.

But doctors will ask to stay for residential treatment if she is considered a threat to herself or she fails to comply with their strict rules.

Amy hopes the programme will help her daughter.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I am relieved that Kate has admitted she needs help to cope, to recognise her shortcomings and erratic behaviour, and to learn to love herself -- to find the person inside she really is.

"Rehab is a commitment she has made to herself, so I hope others allow her the breathing space to do this, and to heal herself...

"Kate is a wonderful daughter and good mother -- despite what everyone thinks.

"It's important for Kate to know how much we all love her, and her children do too.

"They need their mother to love herself and to learn to cope better.

"She has been walking a fine edge lately, and everyone knows it.

"One day she will tell people what has caused all this and some people will hold their heads in shame.

"Kate is a fighter and the least likely person I know to feel sorry for herself.

"So to see her so completely lost has been terrifying."

The 'Loose Women' star's mother also hit out at her daughter's former partners, accusing them of contributing to her issues.

She said: "All the men in her life have used Katie, and never, ever leave her alone.

"And nearly all have been with her to raise their profile.

"Kieran almost destroyed Kate with his behaviour, Alex (Reid) has been as bad, and Pete likes to portray himself as perfect.

"They all know that Kate is not perfect and they all know that if they wind her up she will react.

"Kate is stupid for reacting, but these men need to look at how they are behaving and take some responsibility."

As part of her treatment, Katie will be taught Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) to cope with stress.

She will also have Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) to help her to recognise and understand her destructive impulsive tendencies.

